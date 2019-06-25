|
|
June 22, 2019, age 92, of Eagan Formerly of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by husband Phillip, daughter Cherie Mescher and 8 siblings. Shirley is survived by son Bob (Sandy) and daughter Judy (Scott) Heath; 8 grand children, 5 great-grandchildren and brother Frank (Jean) Hanner Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Thurs. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019