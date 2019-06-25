Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Shirley June BIRKHOLM


Shirley June BIRKHOLM Obituary
June 22, 2019, age 92, of Eagan Formerly of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by husband Phillip, daughter Cherie Mescher and 8 siblings. Shirley is survived by son Bob (Sandy) and daughter Judy (Scott) Heath; 8 grand children, 5 great-grandchildren and brother Frank (Jean) Hanner Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Thurs. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019
