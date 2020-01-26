Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Shirley KENNEDY
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Summit Church St. Paul Campus
845 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Summit Church St. Paul Campus
845 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
1931 - 2020
Shirley KENNEDY Obituary
Age 88, of Roseville Passed away January 22, 2020 Born and raised in Menomonie, WI, Shirley married Thomas Kennedy in 1954, after which she had a rich and full life in Minnesota. She was a loving mother, church secretary, and devout Christian who enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and watching sports. Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Reiser; and brother, Jerry King. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas; sons, Thomas Jr. (Darlene), Randy and Tim (Katy); sisters, Lois Molitor, Maxine (Lud) O'Quist; brother-in-law, Gilbert Reiser; sister- in-law, Katie King; grandchildren, Jackie (Chad) Wickman, Elizabeth (Andrew) Baur, Stephanie (Mitch) Determan, Valerie Kennedy, Evan Kennedy and Elliot Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Lukas Wickman, Whitaker Baur and Inara Kennedy. Funeral service Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Summit Church St. Paul Campus, 845 Summit Avenue, St. Paul MN. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
