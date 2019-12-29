Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Shirley KORNGABLE Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend Age 91, Died Christmas Day 2019 Preceded in death by husband Henry, son Kurt, and brother Ken Fanger. Survived by children Mark (Alene), Kathy (Maynard Havlicek), Lynn (Jeanne Leifeld), Kent, grandchildren Amy Mueller (Scott), David Steiner (Heather), Jake, Josh, great grandchildren Cordell, Evelyn, Arthur, Lyndon, Zane, Ty, and many friends. She loved to travel and visit Disney World. Long-time employee of American National Bank. Special thanks to staff at the Pillars. Memorial Mass 11 am Friday, January 3rd with visitation one hour prior to Mass at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria Street N., Shoreview, MN 55126. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
