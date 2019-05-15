Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GREEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. (Blackwell) GREEDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley L. (Blackwell) GREEDER Obituary
Age 85, of Mahtomedi Graduate of Stillwater High School. Preceded in death by husband, Charles R.; parents, John and Salome Blackwell; and brother, John Blackwell. Loving mother of Candy Mayou (John), Craig (Karen), Chad (Sue), Chris Edwardson (Larry), Connie Chamberlain (Scott), Corey Johnson (Tom), Carmel Eastman (Andy), and Clay (Lori). Also survived by 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Dulon; and brother, Carl Blackwell (Jane). She was Mom. She delivered St. Paul Dispatch/Press for 20 years, enjoyed machine embroidery and just about every craft there was. Service Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Special thank you to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living and Brighton Home Health and Hospice. We could not have made it through this without you. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now