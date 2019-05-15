|
Age 85, of Mahtomedi Graduate of Stillwater High School. Preceded in death by husband, Charles R.; parents, John and Salome Blackwell; and brother, John Blackwell. Loving mother of Candy Mayou (John), Craig (Karen), Chad (Sue), Chris Edwardson (Larry), Connie Chamberlain (Scott), Corey Johnson (Tom), Carmel Eastman (Andy), and Clay (Lori). Also survived by 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Dulon; and brother, Carl Blackwell (Jane). She was Mom. She delivered St. Paul Dispatch/Press for 20 years, enjoyed machine embroidery and just about every craft there was. Service Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Special thank you to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living and Brighton Home Health and Hospice. We could not have made it through this without you. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019