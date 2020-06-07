Shirley L. KRIER
Age 92 Passed away 6/2/2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ozzie; sons Kent, Kevin and special friend Bill Robidou. Survived by her children, Barbara Stricker, Kim (Paul) Lubich, Kerry (Julie), Jeff (Karen); grandchildren, Ali, AJ, Ryan, Tina, Jennifer, Kaila, JP, Tony, Kristopher, Nicole, Cody, Kelly; great-grand children, Ahna, Will, Candice, Andrew. A special thank you for the exceptional care provided these last 2 years by the staff at Presbyterian Homes-Timber Hills. Due to Covid19 the Memorial service will be a private family gathering. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
