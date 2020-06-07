Age 92 Passed away 6/2/2020 Preceded in death by husband, Ozzie; sons Kent, Kevin and special friend Bill Robidou. Survived by her children, Barbara Stricker, Kim (Paul) Lubich, Kerry (Julie), Jeff (Karen); grandchildren, Ali, AJ, Ryan, Tina, Jennifer, Kaila, JP, Tony, Kristopher, Nicole, Cody, Kelly; great-grand children, Ahna, Will, Candice, Andrew. A special thank you for the exceptional care provided these last 2 years by the staff at Presbyterian Homes-Timber Hills. Due to Covid19 the Memorial service will be a private family gathering. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.