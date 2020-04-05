|
Passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 from natural causes at Waverly Gardens Care Center with family at her bedside. Shirley was born July 22, 1926 to Russell and Peggy Tell. She is survived by husband, John; daughter, Gayle (David) Long of St. Paul, MN; brother, Richard (Sandy) Tell of Canton, GA and their family. Shirley grew up on the East side of St. Paul, graduating from Johnson H.S. in 1946 with honors. After working 5 years at First Trust Co. she became a stay at home mom with the birth of Gayle. Shirley and John were best friends, holding each other's life and heart in love for over 72 years. It's impossible to share the life of Shirley without mentioning John every step of the way. He provided for her with a stage to shine and a perch from which to fly. In turn she gave John her quiet wisdom, wit and guidance on a daily basis. She selflessly supported many of John's passions and added purpose to his career at EcoLab. To say that they shared each other's souls is both a truth and one of the best gifts one can hope for in life. Shirley loved golf. She is an honorary lifetime member of Keller Women's Golf Club, St. Paul. She was a 5 time 18 Hole Champion at No. Oaks GC, an ice dancer on long blades and an avid reader. She delighted in parties, playing hostess, was an excellent cook, and entertained countless friends and family throughout her rich and beautiful life. The Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Auditorium at Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, MN, at a later date – no program, just a friendly gathering to remember one great lady! Memorials are preferred to LifePoint Church, 2220 Edgerton St., St. Paul, MN or . National Cremation Society 612-869-3418
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020