Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. FLAHERTY Obituary
Age 90, of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 with her family nearby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Mildred, as well as her husband, Billy. Surviving her are her sons Denny (Joy), Gary (Clara) and Jay, along with her grandchildren Meghan, Michelle and Shane. Shirley will be remembered by her family and friends as one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She loved to have a laugh and enjoy life. She also loved her three boys who she raised to be good people just like herself. The boys will always remember what a great cook and baker she was as they were growing up. She always encouraged them to have a dessert or bedtime snack. A tradition which still carries on to this day. "Mom's Date Cake with Maple Frosting" and her famous "Cake with the Hole in the Middle" will be remembered by the boys forever. A special thanks for the gift from son Jay, who lived with and took care of our mom for the last 10 years. This allowed her to remain in her home until just before her passing. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 11AM– 1PM with a prayer service officiated by Fr. Patrick Barnes at Noon, all at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Please join us to celebrate Shirley's life! 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now