Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
211 E. Division St
River Falls, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
211 E. Division St
River Falls, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Fredrick CLEMENTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley M. Fredrick CLEMENTS Obituary
Age 82, of Bayport Passed away February 16, 2019 Survived by husband, Charles "Chuck"; children, Dennis (Sylvia) Fredrick, Dianna (Chris) Kusilek, Julie (Mike) Cina; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane McLaughlin and Carol (Dennis) Price; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by first husband, Raymond Fredrick, Jr.; daughter, Gina (John) Hillison; siblings, Betty Mitchell, Barbara Conrad, and Donald Pechuman. Funeral Mass 11AM Monday, February 25th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, WI. Interment at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Health Foundation, 927 Churchill St. W, Stillwater, MN 55082. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now