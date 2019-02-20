|
Age 82, of Bayport Passed away February 16, 2019 Survived by husband, Charles "Chuck"; children, Dennis (Sylvia) Fredrick, Dianna (Chris) Kusilek, Julie (Mike) Cina; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane McLaughlin and Carol (Dennis) Price; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by first husband, Raymond Fredrick, Jr.; daughter, Gina (John) Hillison; siblings, Betty Mitchell, Barbara Conrad, and Donald Pechuman. Funeral Mass 11AM Monday, February 25th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, WI. Interment at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Health Foundation, 927 Churchill St. W, Stillwater, MN 55082. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019