Age 89, of St. Paul, her soul went to the Lord on November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Marion Kislenger; and daughter-in-law Susan. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Dick; sons Rick (Dawn), Layne, Lance (Sheila); grandchildren Rick Jr. (Amy), Dave (Malia), Mike (Natalie), Katie (Justin), Dan, Andy (Blair), Quinn (Kristy), Grant (Allison), Laura (Chris), Steven and Sarah; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Loren Kislenger (Mary). Services 11AM Thursday, December 5 at Summit Church, 845 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation. "Thank you so much to all the doctors and nurses at Abbott Northwestern Hospital who served her with such loving kindness."
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
