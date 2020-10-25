Age 96 - South St. Paul Died October 13, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank and daughter Jean. Shirley was devoted to her family. She raised four daughters and was extremely proud of her husband of more than 50 years, Frank who was Fire Chief of South St. Paul and a First Responder. Shirley often provided daily care for her mother who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. She took great joy in the accomplishments of her entire family including her sons in law, grand children, and great grandchildren. We all benefited from her love. A perfect summer evening for Shirley was gathering family and friends on her back yard patio and while enjoying ham sandwiches and dill pickles she would listen to a Minnesota Twin's game — cheering the loudest for Harmon Killebrew as he rounded third for another home run…. Our family wishes to extend their thanks to the entire staff of Presbyterian Homes/Bloomington for their constant and tender care for Shirley. We will be forever grateful for their dedication and kindness. Shirley is survived by her daughters Susan [Scott Brockett]; Judy Anderson [Bryan]; Bonnie Velie [C.Decker]; grandchildren Jessica, Jill, Jacob, Charlie, Hubbard and great grandchildren Jackson, Kimberly, and Lillian. Private memorial service and interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.









