Shirley M. LONG
Age 87 of New Brighton Passed away November 21, 2020 Shirley was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Emma Peterson; husband, Richard; son, Richard; all 11 siblings; grandchild, Michelle; great grandchild Korey; great-great grandchild, Watson. She is survived by children, Joan (Jerry), Cindy (Art), Keith (Joan), Denise (Virgil), Pam, Jill (Jeff), Laurie; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; niece, Sandy; close family friend, Jeff; and many other family and friends. Per her wishes, no services will be held at this time.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
