Dedicated Mother, Grandmother, Sister age 78, of Burnsville passed away to be with our Lord on October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Willie J. Davis, parents Tennie and Myrtle Clardy, 7 sisters, 5 brothers and beloved granddaughter Brittany Clardy. Survived by children Alvin (Marquita) Clardy and Lawrence, grandchildren Taylor (Sahmad) Nakumbe,, Jayvin Clardy, Marlee Junkman, brother George Clardy and sister Jessie Vann as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26 from 12-2pm at Spielman Mortuary 344 University Ave W St Paul, Mn 55103. Interment immediately following visitation. No public service due to COVID-19.