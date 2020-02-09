Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 West Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 West Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GUNDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae GUNDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae GUNDERSON Obituary
Dear Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend, age 89, of Roseville, MN passed away on January 20, 2020. Memorial service 11am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 West Roselawn Ave. Roseville, MN with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Luncheon will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the in memory of Shirley's husband Bob. Private Interment Spring of 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -