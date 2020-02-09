|
|
Dear Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend, age 89, of Roseville, MN passed away on January 20, 2020. Memorial service 11am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 West Roselawn Ave. Roseville, MN with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Luncheon will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the in memory of Shirley's husband Bob. Private Interment Spring of 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020