Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waters on 50th,
3500 W. 50th St.
Minneapolis, MN
Shirley Mae SOUTHER


1928 - 2019
Shirley Mae SOUTHER Obituary
was born to Eaner and Lillian Elmquist on April 3, 1928 in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Wilson High School in 1946. She married Robert K. Souther March 27, 1951 in St. Paul. Together they raised their family in Edina, MN and Des Moines, IA, and spent summers in Crosslake, MN, where they retired in 1978. She passed away peacefully July 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband Robert in 2001. She was well-loved and will be dearly missed by her 2 daughters, April Emerson, Plymouth, and Candi (Peder) Souther-Ronning, Plymouth; a son, Robert "Guy" (Angela) Souther, San Gabriel, CA; 6 grandchildren, Daniel Emerson, Megan Ronning-Kodet, Kaki Ronning, Andrew Ronning, Guy Emerson and Emma Souther; 2 great-grandchildren, Elle and Owen; and sister-in-law, Joy McCleary. Memorials are preferred to Fairview Hospice. A celebration of her life is planned 3-5 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Waters on 50th, 3500 W. 50th St., Mpls. Private interment Hillside Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
