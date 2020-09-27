Age 79 Longtime St. Paul Resident Peacefully passed on September 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband William. Survived by children Rita (Mark) Jacobs, Laura Pringle, David, and Jim (Jen); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 28th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, doors open at 10:30. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and available for viewing at www.stmarys-wbl.org
.