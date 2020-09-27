1/
Shirley (Fischer) MAJOR
Age 79 Longtime St. Paul Resident Peacefully passed on September 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband William. Survived by children Rita (Mark) Jacobs, Laura Pringle, David, and Jim (Jen); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 28th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, doors open at 10:30. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and available for viewing at www.stmarys-wbl.org.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
