Shirley Marie PRESCOTT Obituary
Age 86 Died peacefully in her home on September 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Roger. Survived by her 4 children Nancy, David, Ruth and Suzy, 8 grand children & 6 great grand children. Shirley lived a full and faith filled life, enjoying her passions of family, travel, gardening and entertaining. An avid reader and lifelong learner, her curiosity of new things kept her young at heart! Her legacy of confidence, love, humor will live on thru her children, grand children and great-grandchildren. Family condolences and memorials can be sent to St. Timothy Lutheran church - 1465 Victoria St. N. St. Paul Mn 55117. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
