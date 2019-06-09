|
Age 82, of Roseville Passed Peacefully on June 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Jack; parents, George & Eleanor Kohls; brothers, Ray, George & Bob. Survived by children, John and Deanna (Dan) Kohanek; grand children, Grace, Grant & Julia; loving relatives and dear friends. She will live on in our hearts and memories forever. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, June 14 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 W. Roselawn Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B from 5-8 PM Thursday and at the church from 10-11 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019