"Grammy" "Honey" Age 93 Her children arise up, and call her blessed: Prov 31:28. Shirley was born March 6, 1926, in St. Paul, MN. She passed away on November 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Survived by seven daughters, Kathy (Tom) Austin, Nancy Boyles, Mary (Gary) Rasmussen, Judy Johnson, Chris Hughes, Patty (Jim) Ford, Ann (Rus) Pantila; 18 grand children and 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving husband, of 65 years Donald; grandson, Chad; and great granddaughter, Rose. Shirley graduated early from high school and worked full time for many years as a chemist. Yet she was always there to nurture and care for her family. She was a brilliant woman. She knew the periodic table at the age of 90. She was the heart of our family! Mass to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul) at 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. A special thank you to granddaughters Katie and Brooke who tenderly cared for her. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019