Age 85 Previously of White Bear Lake Went home to her Savior on April 9. Preceded in death by parents Lester and Esther Lockhart; brother Lester; and 2 infant daughters. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Ron; children Karen (Jim) Hamer, Kirsten (David) Bornus, Ronald Jr. (Lynn), Kay (Rick) Willerton and Rebecca (Ike) Coker; 8 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchil dren; and nieces and nephews. Shirley and Ron married in 1954. She then graduated from New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, MA. They moved to Minnesota in 1956, where she went to work for Midway, Mounds, St. John's and United Children's Hospital as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. She always said she had the best job working in the Newborn Nursery. Shirley was a faithful attendant of Eaglebrook Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020