Age 89 of Roseville Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 14th, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years William; son Tom; sister Betty, brothers-in-law Chuck Jones, Mel Ostrander, William Haider, Jim Veilleux; sisters-in-law Darlene Veilleux and Audrey Haider. She is survived by children William "Billy", Cheryl (Bob) Moore and Joe; granddaughter Katie Moore; sister Anne Ostrander; brother-in-law Ted Veilleux; also survived by many other loving nieces, nephew, relatives, and friends. She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi. She loved and trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was devoted to her family. The family took many camping trips around the country. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping, fishing, and her dogs. Special thanks to Carol McElroy who visited frequently and gave her the Eucharist. Thanks also to the staff of St. Anthony Health and Rehabilitation for the good care she received the last 5 months. Thanks to Linda Swobada for the frequent haircuts and perms at Shirley's home. Thanks also to everyone at Adara home health and the Allina Shoreview Clinic. Visitation 4-7PM on Wed. Feb. 19th at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Thurs. Feb. 20th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville with Visitation one hour prior. Memorials to the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2020