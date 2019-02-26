|
(Powers) Shirley M. Age 92, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully Feb. 22nd. She is preceded in death by her husband Clair, her daughter Diane, and two siblings. She is survived by her children: Ron Wagner (Sally), Karen Holloway (Raymond), Bruce Wagner, Michael Wagner (Laurie), and Timothy Wagner, along with 13 grand children and several great grand children. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday Feb. 28th at Guardian Angels Church 8260 4th Street N., Oakdale with Mass at 11 AM and visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 AM. She will privately be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019