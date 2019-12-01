|
|
Age 10, of Vadnais Heights Sicily Shiloh Heim went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on November 21, 2019. She was born as a gift to her family and friends on July 22, 2009. In her ten short years she made a lasting impression on every one she knew. She was a loving and compassionate kiddo and always had a bright smile to go with her beautiful blue eyes. She was wise beyond her years. She sang and danced her way through life and only saw the good in people. She could put lipstick on perfectly and never left home without trying on at least four outfits. She loved to cook and clean. She was a thoughtful and gentle babysitter. She gave great neck massages. Her artwork was impeccable and she knew when to draw someone a picture to brighten their day. She was brave and strong. She is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Heim, who died when she was four years old. She is survived by her mother, Faith Carlson; sister Jasmine; her grandmother, Patricia Esposito-Heim, her grandparents, Mike and Iann Carlson; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of Sicily's life will be at 3:00PM Sunday, December 8 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. White Bear, with a visitation beginning at 1:30PM and a balloon release at 2:30PM. Memorials preferred to the Sicily Heim Children's Foundation fund at TCF Bank, Forest Lake. Those who come to celebrate Sicily are encouraged to wear pink in her honor.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019