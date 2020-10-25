Sid HARTMAN

Legendary Sports Columnist and Radio Personality Died October 18, 2020 surrounded by his family at age 100. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Celia Hartman, siblings, Harold, Saul and Bernice Schapiro Schaefer. Survived son, Chad Hartman (Carla); daughter, Chris Schmitt; grand children, Hunter Sidney Hartman, Griffen Andrew Hartman, Quintin Robert Hartman, Justin Schmitt and Kally (Dan) Reinke; great-grand children, Camden and Kinsley Reinke; Carla's son Michael; caregivers who became a part of his family Lacey and Larissa Lundstrom and many nieces and nephews and friends. Private family ceremony was held. Memorials are preferred to Children's Minnesota, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, DYRK1A, give.childrens mn.org/HonoringSid
