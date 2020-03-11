Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE SALVATION ARMY LAKEWOOD TEMPLE
2080 Woodlynn Ave.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
THE SALVATION ARMY LAKEWOOD TEMPLE
2080 Woodlynn Ave.
Maplewood, MN
View Map

Sidney Robert FULCHER

Sidney Robert FULCHER Obituary
Promoted to Glory on March 9, 2020 at age 96. Treasured husband of the late Iris Fulcher; faithful father to Miriam Hall (late husband Keith), Keith Fulcher (Margaret) & Rosemary Schuh (Steve); steadfast grandfather of 7; inspiring great grandfather of 19; loyal brother of Olive, Violet, Margaret & twin brother, Stanley (all deceased); admired uncle to his kindhearted nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, March 14, 11:00 AM at THE SALVATION ARMY LAKEWOOD TEMPLE, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., Maplewood, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-777-2600 sandbergfunerahome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020
