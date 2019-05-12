|
Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Sid was a longtime resident of North St. Paul. He was a proud veteran and served his country with the US Air Force in Alaska on the DEW line. Sid was active in the Lions Club and was a longtime member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by parents, Guy and Clyda; sisters, Peggy, Marion & Corrine; brothers, Ernest, Edward, Rodney, nieces & nephews. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Marlys; sisters Janice Swanson, Nancy Guthrie, many nieces & nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Keystone Place and Allina Hospice. Memorial Service Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at ST. MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2499 N. Helen St. Door 7W, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark's Lutheran Church preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019