O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Siegfried BAECKER


1935 - 2019
Siegfried BAECKER Obituary
Age 84, of Roseville Siegfried Baecker was born Wednesday, May 8, 1935 in Oberbrügge Germany to Hilda & Heinrich Bäcker. Siegfried learned the Tool and Die Mold Making Trade as an apprentice in Germany, starting in 1954. He worked Several different jobs until September of 1961 when he traveled to Toronto and then finally move to Minnesota in August 1963. He worked in the Tool and Die Trade until his retirement at the age of 62 on May 31, 1997. On Friday, November 1, 2019, Siegfried entered his eternal rest at the age of 84 years, 5 months and 24 days. Siegfried is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marlene Baecker and his two sons Michael Baecker (Stacy) grandsons, Jordan Baecker, Jarrod Baecker of Hugo, and Thomas Baecker (Julie) granddaughter, Shay Baecker of Maplewood; brother Heinz Baecker (Waltraud), niece Annette Walbon (Scott), nephew Joachim Baecker (Juli), nephew Roland Pfeiffer (Legitta), nephew Matthias Pfeiffer as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Baecker (Houck), parents and sister, Eleonore Bäcker (Pfeiffer). Visitation celebrating the life of Siegfried (Sig) Baecker will be held Thursday, November 7, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday November 8, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the service to follow immediately afterward at Roseville Memorial Chapel on Friday (2245 North Hamline Avenue, Roseville, (651) 631-2727.) Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
