Our beloved Mother, Socorro Arenas Noyola, was born on August 26, 1934 in Crystal City, TX; and passed away on August 28, 2019, in Stockton, CA. She was a dedicated tool and die worker for the Vomela Specialty company, in St. Paul, MN for over 35 years and was an "honest" and "kind soul" with many loyal friends. She married Leonardo Dimas Noyola and settled in St. Paul, MN. They had 6 children: Leonard (Joan) Noyola, Rosa (Lino) Lara, Elena, Margarita, Lucinda (Joe) and Jose. She deeply loved all of her grandchildren Harold Noyola, Monica, Marina, and Bobby Long; Gabby, Christela, and Valentine Alsides; Joey and Ana Noyola; and great granddaughter, Mariana Elena Noyola. Gabriella M. Alsides and Joseph Leonardo Noyola from MN provided much love, care, and support throughout her stay in CA. She will now be comforted and cared for in spirit by her loving daughter, Elena; her brothers, Jose, Manual, and Daniel Arenas; and father Pedro Arenas.









