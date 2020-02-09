|
|
New Brighton, MN Born June 1, 1940, in Graceville, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 79 years old. Preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C. A. Johnson, Clinton, MN; Mr. & Mrs. Hans Anderson, Bemidji, MN; and parents, Estelle and Herman E. Anderson of St. Paul, MN. She attended Clinton Public School until 1955, and then moved to Storm Lake, Iowa. A member of the National Honor Society, Sonia graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1958. She attended Grinnell College, Iowa, from 1958–1960 when she transferred to the University of Southern California, majoring in Sociology where she graduated in 1962. Returning to Minnesota, she was employed by Control Data in Bloomington, MN in their Human Resources Department for three years. Sonia moved to Dayton's Personnel Department in the mid-'60s and continued with Target Corp. as Manager of Benefits (Consulting Pay and Benefits) for 50 years until her retirement. She then volunteered at the Presbyterian Homes Corp executive office in Roseville. She is survived by her sister Tranna Salim of Pebble Beach, CA; nephew Jaff Salim and his son, Jackson Salim of Denver CO; niece Adara Salim (Greg Widen) and their son, Stellan of Los Angeles, CA; cousins Dr. Neil R. Williamson of Grants Pass, OR and Owen Richelieu III of San Marino CA. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Sonia's Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur Avenue, Roseville MN. A gathering will follow in the Fireside Room with refreshments. Sonia requested memorials to your preferred charity, no flowers please.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020