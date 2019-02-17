|
Age 95 of Roseville passed away on February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; daughter, Baby Rose; sister, Ann Povaiba; parents Matt and Rose Povaiba. Survived by children Ann M. Palecek (Lowell), James (Lavonne) and Mary Enz (Richard); 8 granchildren, John Palecek, Amy Spero (Eric), Anita Reutiman (David), David Palecek (Megan), Brittany Brown (Darren), Toria Kucera, Kevin Kucera and Peter Enz, and 8 great-grandchildren. Sophie graduated from the University of Minnesota, taught school in Stanley, WI and raised her family in Roseville. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10:00AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019