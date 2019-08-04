Home

Sophy D. OMAN

Sophy D. OMAN Obituary
Age 101, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert Oman. Survived by children Richard (Dianne), Timothy, Gregory (Susan) and Roberta, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sophy was the past president of the Lake Owasso Garden Club, a Great Books Teacher, a bridge player and an avid golfer. Sophy was full of light, love and joy and will be truly missed. Visitation 4-7PM Wed., Aug. 7th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thurs., Aug. 8th at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave. N. with visitation one hour prior at the church. Memorials preferred to at 800- 822-6344.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
