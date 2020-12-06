Stacia Louise Lockwood, "STACY", was born just after Midnight March 17, 1958, St Patrick's Day, and died, wearing a green shirt, about 1:00PM November 27, 2020. She was born having a seizure disorder and spent her early years trying to control her seizures. Those years were a challenge to both her and her family. We were told that the best thing would be to turn her over to the state for care. And that she wouldn't live very long anyway. As she grew it became evident that she also had CP and DD. But in true Irish spirit she was able to live a very active full life of 62 years. She had a positive impact on the many who knew her. Preceded in death by her grandparents; Kenneth and Flo Lockwood and Elmer and Ella Swedberg and her mother Audrey Lockwood. Survived by sister Dru, father Bob, Aunt Sally Spry and many cousins. And very special friends Dar Meader and Jo Zorn. A special thanks to the staff at NER 33 Ave for their Special care during the COVID 19 lockdown. And a very special thanks to Dr. Scott Bundlie, HCMC, who has treated her seizures and health for 30 years. Services later.









