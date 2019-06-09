Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan STRANDLOF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan "Herbie" STRANDLOF


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stan "Herbie" STRANDLOF Obituary
Born in Minneapolis on 10/25/50 to Herbert and Alpha (Nelson) Strandlof. He died in St. Paul, MN, on 5/22/19 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, and several cousins. He is survived by his mother, Alpha; sisters, Karen Hollanitsch and Eileen Strandlof; nephew, Erick Hollanitsch; cousins, Marilyn Biebighauser and Jan Pavlisich; as well as several second cousins; and many friends. An informal celebration of Stan's life is being planned for late summer or early fall. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now