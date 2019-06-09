|
Born in Minneapolis on 10/25/50 to Herbert and Alpha (Nelson) Strandlof. He died in St. Paul, MN, on 5/22/19 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, and several cousins. He is survived by his mother, Alpha; sisters, Karen Hollanitsch and Eileen Strandlof; nephew, Erick Hollanitsch; cousins, Marilyn Biebighauser and Jan Pavlisich; as well as several second cousins; and many friends. An informal celebration of Stan's life is being planned for late summer or early fall. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019