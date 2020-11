Age 88, of Hastings Died October 26, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marlene, children; Rita (Greg) Smock, Terry (Kathy) Swanson, Sue Swanson, Kent Swanson, Karen (Ed) Fisher. He has 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and another on the way. He will be lovingly missed by all. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in his honor. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419