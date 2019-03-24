Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley BERGERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley A. BERGERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley A. BERGERSON Obituary
Age 100 Of Lino Lakes Passed away peacefully at home on March 21st. Preceded in death by his wife, Violet; daughter, Judy Krogseng and son, Ron. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Kim Lessard; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Ward; daughter-in-law, Helen. Funeral Service 11AM on Tuesday, March 26. Visitation 4-7PM on Monday, March 25 and also 1 hour prior to the service. All at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Burial will follow at Victor Hills Cemetery in Linwood with full military honors.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now