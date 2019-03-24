|
|
Age 100 Of Lino Lakes Passed away peacefully at home on March 21st. Preceded in death by his wife, Violet; daughter, Judy Krogseng and son, Ron. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Kim Lessard; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Ward; daughter-in-law, Helen. Funeral Service 11AM on Tuesday, March 26. Visitation 4-7PM on Monday, March 25 and also 1 hour prior to the service. All at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Burial will follow at Victor Hills Cemetery in Linwood with full military honors.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019