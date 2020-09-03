Age 89 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and veteran, died September 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family at his home in St. Paul, MN. Dr. Leonard was the go-to pediatrician for generations of children and young adults in St. Paul at his private practice, Pediatric and Young Adult Medicine, where he practiced medicine for over 45 years. He had an amazing and rare ability to see what others could not see and come up with just the right diagnosis for the rarest of diseases. He always treated and cared for each patient with care, precision, skill, kindness and dignity. He not only looked after their physical needs and issues, but was deeply involved in counseling and finding mental health resources for young children and adolescents. He truly loved what he did and was always there for each and every one of his patients at all times of the day and night.
After tirelessly advocating in the community and with the government for pediatric mental health beds, he started the first State Mental Health program at Children's Hospital. That Program today remains as part of his legacy. Even after retirement, he continued to dedicate his time for and in support of State mental health issues. He leaves a community and a world with tens of thousands of grateful multi-generational patients and families whose lives he has saved and touched forever.
Dr. Leonard graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1955. He had a special interest in Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes. Throughout his long and storied career, he received many distinguished honors and awards. He served as the youngest Chief of Staff at Children's Minnesota Hospital — St. Paul and was recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics for his long and distinguished career. He served as President of the Greater Twin Cities Diabetes Association and was a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School from 1976 to 2005. In 2005, upon his retirement, the Dr. Stanley A. Leonard Pediatric Mental Health Lecture Series was established at Children's Minnesota Hospital — St. Paul. In 2012, Dr. Leonard was awarded "As an Honored Clinical Pediatric Faculty Member for his years of dedicated service as an Outstanding Community Educator of Medical Students and Residents" from the University of Minnesota Medical School Department of Pediatrics. Dr. Leonard served as a Lieutenant Commander and physician in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego. Dr. Leonard attended Breck High School, in Minneapolis, where he was an All-Conference football, hockey and #1 tennis player as well as a golden gloves boxer. He was also awarded a Distinguished Alumnus in 1992.
You can't speak about Dr. Leonard without including his lifelong beautiful wife, Suzanne. Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, partner and soulmate, their storybook marriage and love story of 68 years is once in a lifetime and unparalleled. They have always had each other's back, no matter what. How beautiful it was to be in their presence. Together they raised a beautiful family of four children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, where they instilled their kindness, love, compassion, humility, generosity and caring for others. Dr. Leonard's motto was, "ALWAYS BE MINDFUL OF THE NEEDS OF OTHERS". That he was, and that they were together, all the way to the end. This world is a much better place because of them both.
In everything he did, Dr. Leonard drew on a reservoir of enthusiasm and optimism. He was always in good humor with that sly wit of his and had a smile and a good word for everyone he met. He was also quite a practical joker. He would tell everyone to "always keep your sense of humor and more importantly, to always keep your sense of humor about yourself". He never spoke unkindly of anyone. He was always quick to help a total stranger wherever he went, often times coming to their rescue to fulfill his own "Hippocratic Oath". Even when he was on vacation, he would stop and tend to anyone in need, always putting others first. He had a special relationship with each of his children, close and meaningful and he carried that through with his wonderful grand children. He encouraged everyone to find the beauty in things and have a deep respect for nature and humanity and to always seek knowledge. He traveled the world with his beautiful wife Sue, but loved most to be at their lake home on Balsam Lake. There, he was also a gentleman gardener, cultivating his prized dinner plate dahlias and roses. An avid outdoorsman, he found peace in nature and on the waterfishing, sailing and skiing. He was also an avid and accomplished photographer, particularly of nature and wild life. His work was showcased in a one-man show at the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota and also in Naples, FL. He played the piano beautifully by ear. Stan and Sue were lifelong patrons of the arts and regulars at concerts. Music was a very important part of his family life right up until the end. Dr. Stanley Leonard will be remembered fondly and with love, respect and deep gratitude for being the physician, professor and mentor that everyone could count on and the loving husband, caring parent, grandparent and great grandparent, along with his outstanding character and unwavering integrity and for his boundless kindness and bottomless generosity for all. With all of his enormous accomplishments and contributions, it is what he always told and also taught his children and grandchildren that is his most important legacy, that in a world that could be tough and unforgiving, he urged and taught them all to "ALWAYS BE MINDFUL OF THE NEEDS OF OTHERS.." He always was.
He is preceded in death by parents Philip Owen and Susan Pauline Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife Suzanne, children Mark Leonard, TerriBeth L. Edwards (Brooks), Todd Leonard (Beth), Cynthia L. Garr (Michael) and his 9 grandchildren Daniel Leonard (Ari), Zachary Leonard (Nikki), Jeremy Edwards (Nicole), Max Edwards, Alyssa Garr (Shawn Abelson), Eli Leonard, Jessica Edwards (Daniel Goodman), Sarah Garr (David Parker), Jacob Garrand his great grandson, Theodore S. Leonard. He is also survived by his twin brother, Dr. Arnold S. Leonard (Mary z'l) and his brother in law, Stanley Wolfson (Corinne z'l) and many nieces, nephews and extended family as well as his thousands of grateful patients and their families.
The family wants to acknowledge Lisa Holden for her loving, compassionate care and devotion. We also want to acknowledge Lilydale Senior Living staff for their support.
