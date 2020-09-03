He played the piano beautifully by ear. Stan and Sue were lifelong patrons of the arts and regulars at concerts. Music was a very important part of his family life right up until the end. Dr. Stanley Leonard will be remembered fondly and with love, respect and deep gratitude for being the physician, professor and mentor that everyone could count on and the loving husband, caring parent, grandparent and great grandparent, along with his outstanding character and unwavering integrity and for his boundless kindness and bottomless generosity for all. With all of his enormous accomplishments and contributions, it is what he always told and also taught his children and grandchildren that is his most important legacy, that in a world that could be tough and unforgiving, he urged and taught them all to "ALWAYS BE MINDFUL OF THE NEEDS OF OTHERS.." He always was. He is preceded in death by parents Philip Owen and Susan Pauline Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife Suzanne, children Mark Leonard, TerriBeth L. Edwards (Brooks), Todd Leonard (Beth), Cynthia L. Garr (Michael) and his 9 grandchildren Daniel Leonard (Ari), Zachary Leonard (Nikki), Jeremy Edwards (Nicole), Max Edwards, Alyssa Garr (Shawn Abelson), Eli Leonard, Jessica Edwards (Daniel Goodman), Sarah Garr (David Parker), Jacob Garrand his great grandson, Theodore S. Leonard. He is also survived by his twin brother, Dr. Arnold S. Leonard (Mary z'l) and his brother in law, Stanley Wolfson (Corinne z'l) and many nieces, nephews and extended family as well as his thousands of grateful patients and their families. The family wants to acknowledge Lisa Holden for her loving, compassionate care and devotion. We also want to acknowledge Lilydale Senior Living staff for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: Children's Hospital Foundation of Minnesota Dr. Stanand Suzanne Leonard Mental Health Program or the donor's choice. https:// give.childrensmn.org/page/14140/
donate/1 Page 3 of donation form under "other" write in "FUND ID 41448" Following a private burial,a zoom memorial service will be at 7:00pm on THURSDAY, September 3, 2020. A zoom Shiva service will be at 7:00pm on Monday, September 7, 2020. Please email zoom4@hodroff epstein.com
