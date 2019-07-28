|
|
Age 89, of Shiloh, IL Born August 14, 1929, in Jordan, MN, passed away on July 22, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by parents John and Ida (Bauer) Schloesser; siblings Kenneth Schloesser, Br. Gus "Milo" Schloesser, Terrance Schloesser and Jeroline Pavlak; daughter-in-law Laurie Schloesser; grandson Arain Schloesser. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Ethel (Brauer) Schloesser whom he married on January 19, 1952 in Wilson, NY; four sons, Daniel (Jane) Schloesser of Belleville, IL, Craig (Connie) Schloesser of Anchor Point, AK, Kevin Schloesser of Belleville, IL, and Stan (Kay) Schloesser, Jr. of Glen Carbon, IL; siblings Rodney Schloesser of Remer, MN, Doreen (Tom) Yezek of Forest Lake, MN and John (Debbie) Schloesser of Stacy, MN; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Friends may visit from 9-11am July 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am July 29, 2019 at the same location. Burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home in Belleville, lL. www.rennerfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019