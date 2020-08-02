1/1
Stanley Frank JAKUBOWSKI
Age 82 of Brooksville, Florida Formerly of the Twin Cities Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Survived by loving wife Geri; children Greg (Janet), Pamela (Tim) Watters, Brenda (Todd) Johnson, Rhonda (Tom) Dooley, mother of children JoHanna, step children Rick (Sarah) Anderson, Kathy (Chago) Carreno, Brother Ed (Kay) Jakubowski, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by loving son Danny, sister Regina (George) Metzler and parents Frank and Regina. Stan was proudly a Marine, a Truth seeker, an Oath Keeper, a true believer, and independent thinker. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and truth. We all learned so much from him. The world is a lesser place without his existence, and he will be greatly missed. His final resting place will be Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial service will follow. Details TBD and posted on social media.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
I never met you. I know your daughters.
You raised them well and through them
I know you. You did well. You have a wonderful legacy and are sorely missed.

I wish I had met you.
Kim Sommer
