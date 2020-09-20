Age 82 of Brooksville, Florida Formerly of the Twin Cities Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Stan was proudly a Marine, a Truth Seeker, an Oath Keeper, a true believer, and independent thinker. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and truth. We all learned so much from him. The world is a lesser place without his existence, and he will be greatly missed. A visitation to celebrate Stan's life will be held from 3-6 PM Tuesday, September 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550