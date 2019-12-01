Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley SEIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley George SEIM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley George SEIM Obituary
Age 74 of Stillwater Died peacefully surrounded by family November 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Stan graduated from Stillwater High School class of 1963. He also graduated from the University of Minnesota with his bachelor's in geology. Stan was a proud Navy Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the and American Legion. He worked at Andersen Windows until his retirement in 2000 and was a proud member of the Andersen Quarter Century Club. In his free time, he loved digging and collecting fossils over the last 40 years, taking annual trips to Wyoming. Stan also enjoyed hunting and being out in nature. Ultimately, he will best be remembered as a silent joker and prankster. His quiet, reserved and generous spirit will be deeply missed. Stan is preceded in death by his parents, George and Carolyn. He is survived by his siblings, David (Lori), Susan (Bob) Carlson, Timothy; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to his doctors, the staff at Lakeview and Regions Hospitals and his home health care providers for their dedicated and compassionate care. Memorial service Sunday, December 8 at 2:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Stillwater on Monday. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -