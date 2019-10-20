Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Loving Husband, Father Grandfather & Great-Grandfather Age 86 of Roseville, passed away on October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Virgie; and daughter, Constance Conroy. Survived by wife of 63 years, LaVonne; son, John (Cheryl); grandchildren, William Conroy, Terrance, Zander and Elijah Gray; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Colton, Mason and Jillian Conroy. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, October 23 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
