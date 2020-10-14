1/
Stanton L. WOLKOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, of Minneapolis Died on October 13, 2020 surrounded by his children. Preceded in death by parents, William and Claire Wolkoff; and sister Sue and brother-in-law David Meyers. Survived by children, Rabbi Julie Wolkoff, Richard Wolkoff and Barbara Wolkoff; granddaughter, Juli (Jonah) LeDoux; great grandchildren, Maisy and Miles. Also survived by nephews, Jon (Denise) Meyers and family, Joe (Tina) Meyers and Bill (Beth Wischman) Meyers; extended family, Marjorie and Donald Frishberg, Benjamin (Sue) Frishberg, William (John) DesLauriers, Tom (Deborah) Frishberg and Andrea, Sophie, Rachel and Charlie Frishberg; and many dear friends. Special thanks to the Sholom East Highland Unit staff for the excellent care they provided Stan in his last weeks. Contributions in Stan's memory may be made to the Sholom Foundation, Second Harvest Heartland, or the charity of your choice. Graveside service THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2020 12:00pm at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Ave., St. Paul. Also by zoom, email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com for the link. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
MOUNT ZION CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved