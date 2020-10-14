Age 90, of Minneapolis Died on October 13, 2020 surrounded by his children. Preceded in death by parents, William and Claire Wolkoff; and sister Sue and brother-in-law David Meyers. Survived by children, Rabbi Julie Wolkoff, Richard Wolkoff and Barbara Wolkoff; granddaughter, Juli (Jonah) LeDoux; great grandchildren, Maisy and Miles. Also survived by nephews, Jon (Denise) Meyers and family, Joe (Tina) Meyers and Bill (Beth Wischman) Meyers; extended family, Marjorie and Donald Frishberg, Benjamin (Sue) Frishberg, William (John) DesLauriers, Tom (Deborah) Frishberg and Andrea, Sophie, Rachel and Charlie Frishberg; and many dear friends. Special thanks to the Sholom East Highland Unit staff for the excellent care they provided Stan in his last weeks. Contributions in Stan's memory may be made to the Sholom Foundation, Second Harvest Heartland, or the charity of your choice
. Graveside service THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2020 12:00pm at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Ave., St. Paul. Also by zoom, email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com for the link. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com