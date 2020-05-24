Stanza Kay MASKREY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62, of Hollandale Minnesota Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Stanza was born February 27, 1958, in North St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a graduate of North High School and a retired Minnesota state employee. Stanza always lived life to the fullest and had an upbeat, spunky perssonality which brought a smile to the faces of all who knew and loved her. Celebration of life at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved