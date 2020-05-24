Age 62, of Hollandale Minnesota Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Stanza was born February 27, 1958, in North St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a graduate of North High School and a retired Minnesota state employee. Stanza always lived life to the fullest and had an upbeat, spunky perssonality which brought a smile to the faces of all who knew and loved her. Celebration of life at a later date.









