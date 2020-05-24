Age 56 of Woodbury, MN Lost her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on May 10, 2020. Steff was born on March 26, 1964 in St. Paul, MN – the youngest of 7 siblings. She graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul in 1982 and went on to marry Danny Morrow in 1983. Steff gave birth to a daughter, Andrea, in September of 1983 and a son, Daniel, in November of 1984. After getting divorced and receiving her degree in advertising from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Steffanie married her second husband Jeff Harvey in 1989. Steffanie was always involved in her kids' activities, volunteering as a baseball coach, girl scout leader, and PTA club member. When her own children grew older Steff volunteered on behalf of other kids as a guardian ad litem in Washington County, MN. Steffanie had a passion for collecting things and was well-known in the Barbie community for her amazing collection of dolls and extensive knowledge of the subject matter. She enjoyed spending her time between the home she shared in Woodbury with her partner of 20 years Jerry "George" Manke and the cabin on Bone Lake where they spent many weekends and hosted numerous gatherings with friends and family. The light of Steffanie's life was her grandson Daniel who was born in 2016 and affectionately called her Grammy. Steff retired from US Bank in 2018 after nearly two decades in corporate trust. She left behind many beloved co-workers who were more like family to her. Steffanie spent the last year and a half of her life traveling with her loved ones, going on a Caribbean cruise, and to New Orleans, and Las Vegas. Steffanie is preceded in death by her beloved Mommy and Daddy, Howard and Marilyn Nelson; ex-husband Danny Morrow; nephews Patrick Langenfeld and Bradley Welch; brother-in-law Larry Eiswirth; and sister-in-law Terri Nelson. She is survived by her loving partner George; daughter Andrea Morrow of Janesville, WI; son Daniel C.M. Morrow of St. Paul, MN; grandson Daniel A. Werre of Janesville, WI; siblings Sandy (Gene) Littrell, Sindy (Dan) Osterman, Gregory (Barb) Nelson, Sherry (Steve) Proulx, Gene Nelson and Shannon (Ernie) Kunesh; many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. A Visitation (respecting social distancing, encouraging the use of masks, and limiting 10 people at a time) for Steffanie will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, 225 S. Third St., River Falls, WI. The funeral officiated by nephew Ken Langenfeld will take place 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30th at O'Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Beldenville Cemetery. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.