Age 91 of St. Paul Passed away May 5, 2020 due to Covid-19. She was deeply loved, greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Preceded in death by husband, Raphael Cieminski; parents, Ramon Romero & Rose Romero; sister, Ramona; brothers, Jesse, Joseph, Frank. Survived by daughter, Annette Estada (Dave Lord); dear sisters, Mary Radman, Josephine Bidon (John), Margaret Lopez (Richard), Roseanne Robinson (Terry); dear brothers, Raymond, and Steve (Susen). Also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Memorial is planned for a later date.









