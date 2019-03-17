|
Beloved Aunt — Age 90 March 12, 2019, of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by parents Obrad & Petra Vujovich; brothers Daniel, Robert, Samuel, Nicholas & Rudy; sisters Minnie, Helen & Christine Vujovich and Diane Vukas; and great nephew Tom St. Peter Jr. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18th at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 357 2nd Ave So. South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before service on Monday, at the church. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St Sava Church or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019