Age 71, Trout Lake Township, MN Passed away on June 8, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis after a brief illness. Stephanie was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 23, 1949, to parents Amalia and Dr. Henry B. Clark Jr. M.D., D.D.S. She attended grade school and high school in Highland Park, St. Paul, MN. After High School she attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design, earned a B. A. in Psychology from University of Minnesota, Duluth, and graduated summa cum laude with a M.A. in Art Therapy from University of Wisconsin, Superior. She was the author of three books. Two were shared books of poetry with her writing group of forty years, "Across the Fence", 1983, and "Uncommon Light", a 2003 Northeastern Minnesota Book Award winner. She also wrote and illustrated "Isabelle and Grandma Birdie", a book addressing grief in young people faced with the loss of a loved one. She retired as Bereavement Coordinator for Itasca Hospice in 2013. Stephanie lost her mother at age eleven and her father at age sixteen, learning at a young age that what matters in our one short life is to care for each other and to comfort those who are hurting. She was a bottomless well of kindness and loved to dance. She would dance to the sound of the wind, to honking horns, to the sound of a dripping faucet. At seventy, she was still singing the songs that she learned as a child at summer camp. She loved color, grew beautiful gardens, stitched quilts, knitted sweaters, wrote wonderful poetry and prose and painted gorgeous watercolors. She loved to laugh, loved to read and was a good listener. She never had a cross word for anyone and never looked for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. A pot of coffee and some conversation made way more sense to her. Mostly, though, Steph just loved. She loved her family, her friends, and her dog buddies. It was simple for her, and her heart ached for any who were not well. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and companion of 36 years, Greg Stevens, a brother, Henry, two sisters, Bonnie (Willis) and Carol (Beaton) and many nieces and nephews, along with their children. She is also survived by her friend and mentee April, who she was introduced to through Bridges Kinship Mentoring, and many other dear friends. Think of Stephanie when you hear a kind word, when you see flowers, when you see hummingbirds. Her spirit will always be with us and she is very deeply missed.









