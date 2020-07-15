Age 66, of Rapid City, SD Died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. Steve is survived by his wife, Kay and son, Daniel, both of Rapid City; daughter, Sarah (Mario Tuccitto), St. Paul, MN; brother, Larry Jenkins, Rapid City; brother-in-law, Kent (Karen) McCullough, Elko-New Market, MN; sister-in-law Karin Colprit, Rapid City; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral services at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Due to COVID restrictions, we are offering live streaming of the funeral service at our website kirkfuneralhome.com
. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Memorials will be split between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Humane Society of the Black Hills.