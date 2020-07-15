1/1
Stephen C. "Steve" JENKINS
Age 66, of Rapid City, SD Died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. Steve is survived by his wife, Kay and son, Daniel, both of Rapid City; daughter, Sarah (Mario Tuccitto), St. Paul, MN; brother, Larry Jenkins, Rapid City; brother-in-law, Kent (Karen) McCullough, Elko-New Market, MN; sister-in-law Karin Colprit, Rapid City; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral services at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Due to COVID restrictions, we are offering live streaming of the funeral service at our website kirkfuneralhome.com. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Memorials will be split between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Humane Society of the Black Hills.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 343-4808
