|
|
Age 69 of Woodbury Passed away Dec. 18, 2019 Survived by significant other, Carolyn Fehrman; son, Marty (Erin) Oian; daughter, Cori (Pete) Yamry; grandchildren, Macie, Lanie, Benjamin, Dominic and Theo; relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Shirley and brother, Tim. Funeral Service Friday, Dec. 27th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30-10:30 AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Member of Daylight Masonic Lodge, Masonic Motorcyle Club Chapter 24 and Osman Shrine.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019