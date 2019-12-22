Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Stephen C. OIAN Obituary
Age 69 of Woodbury Passed away Dec. 18, 2019 Survived by significant other, Carolyn Fehrman; son, Marty (Erin) Oian; daughter, Cori (Pete) Yamry; grandchildren, Macie, Lanie, Benjamin, Dominic and Theo; relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Shirley and brother, Tim. Funeral Service Friday, Dec. 27th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30-10:30 AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Member of Daylight Masonic Lodge, Masonic Motorcyle Club Chapter 24 and Osman Shrine.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
