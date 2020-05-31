Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 56 Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 in the Phoenix, AZ area after a short but difficult battle with cancer. Preceded in death by step-mother, Cheri McDonough. Survived by father, Frank McDonough; mother, Linda Brooks (Glenn); sisters, Christine and Danielle; brother, Kerry; nieces, Miranda, Hailey and Gianna; nephew, Andrew; great nieces, Rayah and Layla. Forever in our hearts.









